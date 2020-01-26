Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 28th

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE AIT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $68.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

