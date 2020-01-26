Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.