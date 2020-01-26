Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

