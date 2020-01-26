Arqma Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $23,371.00 and $354.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.01945416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.49 or 0.04019420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00656788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00750088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00106523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010522 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00629539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,366,770 coins and its circulating supply is 3,322,226 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

