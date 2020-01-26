ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €282.46 ($328.44).

