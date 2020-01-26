Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co to Neutral

Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Astronics has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astronics by 6,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astronics by 2,382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

