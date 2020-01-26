ATBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $54,410.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $54,410.00 and $42,739.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.03712087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00730703 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000430 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

