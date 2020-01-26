Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $433.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

