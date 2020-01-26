Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce sales of $177.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.90 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $169.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $686.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $736.03 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $742.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

AVNS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 304,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 73.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

