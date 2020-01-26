Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.53.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

