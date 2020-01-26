Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives $105.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Balchem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.85. 93,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,023. Balchem has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.