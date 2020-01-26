Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $4.45 million and $892,916.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.