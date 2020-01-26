Bank of America Begins Coverage on Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Afya stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Afya has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $8,782,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

