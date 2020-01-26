Banyan Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $169,475.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

