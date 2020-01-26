Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTC. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

