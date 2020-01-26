Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $128.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. 68,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,078. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

