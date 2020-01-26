BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.16

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and traded as high as $46.90. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 131,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million and a P/E ratio of 77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

