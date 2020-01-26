Bay Rivers Group Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

