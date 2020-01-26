Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at KeyCorp

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $284.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $278.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.