Berenberg Bank Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PRLB has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

PRLB stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. 135,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,304. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

