Berenberg Bank Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
PRLB has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.
PRLB stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.69. 135,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,304. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
