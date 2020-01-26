Berenberg Bank Raises Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 110

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BREE. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

LON BREE opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.53.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

