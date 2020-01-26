Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.