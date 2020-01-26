BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price target (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,784.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,780.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

