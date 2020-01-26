BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price target (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,784.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,780.09.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

