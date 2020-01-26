BidaskClub Downgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.
Shares of AXSM stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $109.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,906,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,365,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
