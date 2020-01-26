BidaskClub Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KALU. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.50. 125,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,404. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,012 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.