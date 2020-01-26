BidaskClub Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.19.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,375. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,490 shares of company stock worth $10,308,482 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

