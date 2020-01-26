BidaskClub Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.69.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after buying an additional 321,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $47,020,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 122.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 188,289 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

