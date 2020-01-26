BidaskClub Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.69.
NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,463,000 after acquiring an additional 893,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,662,000 after buying an additional 321,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $47,020,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 122.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 188,289 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
