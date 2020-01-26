BidaskClub Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $446,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,993. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

