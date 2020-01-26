Bitcoin Incognito Trading Up 28.6% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $343,071.00 and approximately $24,320.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,875,567 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

