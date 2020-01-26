BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.88 million and $286.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00732496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

