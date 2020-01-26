BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $74.87 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.03144052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00123955 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

