bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Hits $0.61

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $11.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007143 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.03210137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00124788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,625,330 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

