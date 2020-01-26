Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

