BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

