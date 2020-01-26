BMO Capital Markets Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $37.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.