Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $333.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.53.

NYSE BA opened at $323.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average of $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

