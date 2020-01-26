Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.
Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 534,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
