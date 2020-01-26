Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.56. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 252,450 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

