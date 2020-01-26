Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.52.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $381.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.06. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.