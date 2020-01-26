BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,953.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $156,953.00 and $26,838.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.03209417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00125115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

