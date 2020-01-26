BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in BP were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $53,354,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $29,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 97.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

