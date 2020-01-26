Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.