Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,349. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 123,322 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.