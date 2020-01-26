Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 359,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,046. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.