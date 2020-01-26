Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 359,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,046. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

