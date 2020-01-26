British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 576.22 ($7.58).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Morgan Stanley raised British Land to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676 over the last 90 days.

LON BLND traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 590.20 ($7.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 565.93. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

