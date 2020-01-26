Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Carvana reported sales of $584.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

CVNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 641,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. Carvana has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $9,013,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 221.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

