Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.14 (Hold) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,194. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

