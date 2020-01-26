Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $140.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

