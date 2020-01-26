Brokerages Anticipate Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post ($0.06) EPS

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
QUMU remained flat at $$2.51 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.24. Qumu has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.78.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.
