Brokerages Expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

